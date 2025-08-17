Today, a new round of tariffs went into effect at midnight on dozens of America's trade partners. So how will the new tariffs impact New Yorkers?

New Tariffs In Place As Of August 7, 2025

At midnight this morning, dozens of new tariffs were imposed on several countries across the world. The new tariffs will impact around 60 countries and the European Union. The new tariffs range from 15% on items from the European Union, South Korea, and Japan to 20% on imports from countries like Taiwan, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.

While the new tariffs are expected to bring in millions of new dollars, it will also have an impact on the prices of everyday goods.

How Will New Tariffs Impact People In New York?

With the new tariffs on imports from dozens of countries, you can expect to see an increase in the price of goods. Many importers have already stated that they will pass the new imposed tariff prices on to the consumers. So if the tariff is 15%, you can expect to see at least a 15% increase on the cost on different items.

We could also see less items for sale or less stock on items on sale due to the new tariffs. Importers might not send as much product to the US to avoid paying the higher tariff rates.

READ MORE: FINAL MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE COMING FOR WORKERS IN NEW YORK STATE

If you are like me, you have seen the prices of many everyday items increase this year due to the many tariffs imposed. My grocery bill and back to school shopping bill has been higher this year than it has been in the past.

So what do you think? Should the US keep pushing higher tariffs on trading partners or lower the tariffs to keep prices lower and allow more product to be imported into the US? Let us know HERE or send us your thoughts using our APP.

Get our free mobile app

Check out some of the top reasons people hate living in New York State.