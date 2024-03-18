National Buffalo Wing Fest Named One Of The Best In America

The National Buffalo Wing Festival is one of the best festivals in Western New York and now it is in the running to be the best Food Festival in the country.

The National Buffalo Wing Festival was nominated as one of the Best Specialty Food Festivals by USA Today's Reader Choice Awards and now they need you to help make them #1.

You can vote for the National Buffalo Wing Festival online as your favorite festival and make it the #1 Best Specialty Food Festival in the country.

At the time of this writing, the National Buffalo Wing Festival was in 4th place. You can vote HERE.

Here is a look at the other food festivals that are vying for the title of Best Specialty Food Festival.

Picklesburgh - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cheese Curd Festival - Ellsworth, Wisconsin

Delta Hot Tamale Festival - Greenville, Mississippi

Key Lime Festival - Key West, Florida

Maine Lobster Festival - Rockland, Maine

San Antonio Tamales Festival - San Antonio, Texas

Las Vegas Pizza Festival - Las Vegas, Nevada

Carne Asada Fest - Dallas, Texas

National Fried Chicken Festival - New Orleans, Louisiana

Come on we can't let a pickle fest beat out the best football food in the world right?

You can vote daily for the National Buffalo Wing Festival until the contest is over.

