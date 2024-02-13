Massive Road Improvements Coming To Parts Of New York

Your ride around town will soon be a lot smoother.

Some major roadwork is coming and that will make travel easier and smoother for thousands of drivers in New York State.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that the county has earmarked $55 million dollars to road improvement projects all across the county.

According to the plan, nearly $6 million dollars will be used in 2024 to make improvements, including 5 major bridges in the county. According to the County Executive's post on "X", formerly known as Twitter, this is the largest investment ever made by Erie County into roadwork.

Some of the major projects include resurfacing Bullis Road near Two Rod Road, road improvement on Mineral Springs Road from the Buffalo City limits to Indian Church Road and road improvement and drainage improvement along Borden Road from French Road to Strasmer Road.

Get our free mobile app

With much of the snow melting, you may also find yourself hitting more potholes along roads in the county. You can report the potholes to the county so they can be fixed.

If you want to report a pothole you can call (716) 858-7966 and leave a message or you can email the location of the pothole to: potholes@erie.gov. Both options are also located on the county's website.

12 Roads Western New Yorkers Want Fixed RIGHT NOW! We all know there are some pretty bad roads in Western New York. Here are 12 of them that you said should be fixed ASAP. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

The Capital Region's Worst Roads To Drive In The Snow Driving in the Capital Region can be a chore in the warmer months. But during the winter, there are some roads local drivers would rather avoid. That applies when the snow falls and in some cases when our wintertime nemesis, pool-sized potholes, begin reproducing like rabbits! Here are the worst Capital Region roads to navigate while driving in the snow according to YOU. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff