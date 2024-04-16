Massive Meteor Shower Can Be Seen In The Skies Over New York

Most of us had cloudy skies for the Total Solar Eclipse a couple of weeks ago, the good news is that the next celestial event takes place over a couple of weeks.

It has already begun, Lyrid Meteor Shower is the oldest meteor shower known to man and it will be visible over the next couple of weeks.

WHAT IS THE LYRID METEOR SHOWER?

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is caused by debris from the comet named Thatcher. It was first discovered in 1861 and makes a pass across Earth every 415 years, but parts of it crash into the Earth's Astrophere every April and that is called the Lyrid Meteor Shower.

WHEN CAN I SEE THE LYRID METEOR SHOWER?

On a clear night, you can see the meteor shower right now. It is expected to last until April 29th. The peak amount of activity will be from late April 21st through the morning of April 22nd.

WHEN IS THE BEST TIME TO VIEW THE LYRID METEOR SHOWER?

Your best chance to see active from the Lyrid Meteor Shower is from midnight until dawn. On average, you could see anywhere between 10-15 meteors per hour. There could be a burst near the new moon on April 23rd where you could see up to 100 per hour.

WHERE IN THE SKY DO I NEED TO LOOK TO SEE THE LYRID METEOR SHOWER?

According to earthsky.com, the best place to look is in the Northwest part of the sky near a star named Vega.

Depending on the cloud cover you should get a couple of days where you should be able to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower with no problems.

