Gas Prices Take Unusual Turn In Western New York

Gas Prices Take Unusual Turn In Western New York

Photo Credit: Canva

As we head into the weekend there is some very good news for drivers in Western New York.

The price of gas is taking a very unusual turn and continues to decrease.

READ MORE: CAREFUL ON THE ROADS IN WESTERN NEW YORK. DEER/CAR ACCIDENTS ARE ON THE RISE THIS MONTH. 

Usually after the 1st of June, we see the price of gas jump since all gas suppliers and gas stations need to be switched over the the "Summer Blend" of gas.

The government calls for gas producers to make "Summer Blend" gas during the warmer months. This blend has lower volatility, making it less likely to evaporate while sitting in your car’s gas tank in the heat. It is also less likely to emit harmful fumes into the atmosphere.

The problem is that it costs more to make the "Summer Blend" of gas than the "Winter Blend" so we usually see the price of gas increase in the summer.

READ MORE: THESE ARE THE WORST ROADS IN WESTERN NEW YORK

We are now two weeks into June and the price of gas continues to go down.

According to AAA, the average price of gas here in Western New York is around $3.58 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

That is down about 4 cents from last week and almost 10 cents a gallon from the month of May.

The cheapest average price of gas in Western New York can be found in Cattaraugus County where the average price is $3.54.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

The most expensive average price of gas in Western New York can be found in Erie County where the average price is $3.63.

Here is hoping this downward trend continues all summer long!

These 10 Car Brands Have the Most Speeding Tickets

Gallery Credit: DreDay

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York

The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.

Watch out for These 7 Creatures That Can Hide in Your Car in New York

Warmer temperatures means more wild animals will be out and about - and some of them might wind up in your car. While some may be seeking the warmth that's radiating from your engine, others may be enticed by the smell of food if you have a tendency to snack while driving.

Here's the critters that are most likely to show up uninvited under the hood of your car - or worse - inside your vehicle if you're not careful.

Gallery Credit: Megan

 

Filed Under: gas buddy
Categories: Contests, News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM