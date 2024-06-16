Gas Prices Take Unusual Turn In Western New York

As we head into the weekend there is some very good news for drivers in Western New York.

The price of gas is taking a very unusual turn and continues to decrease.

Usually after the 1st of June, we see the price of gas jump since all gas suppliers and gas stations need to be switched over the the "Summer Blend" of gas.

The government calls for gas producers to make "Summer Blend" gas during the warmer months. This blend has lower volatility, making it less likely to evaporate while sitting in your car’s gas tank in the heat. It is also less likely to emit harmful fumes into the atmosphere.

The problem is that it costs more to make the "Summer Blend" of gas than the "Winter Blend" so we usually see the price of gas increase in the summer.

We are now two weeks into June and the price of gas continues to go down.

According to AAA, the average price of gas here in Western New York is around $3.58 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

That is down about 4 cents from last week and almost 10 cents a gallon from the month of May.

The cheapest average price of gas in Western New York can be found in Cattaraugus County where the average price is $3.54.

The most expensive average price of gas in Western New York can be found in Erie County where the average price is $3.63.

Here is hoping this downward trend continues all summer long!

