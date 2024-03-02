WARNING: New Facebook Scam Involving Concert Tickets

As the weather starts to warm up, more and more concerts will be coming through the area and that means more scammers are looking to steal your money.

You might have noticed this happened over the past couple of weeks on Facebook. Anytime you mention a concert or want to see an artist, you start to get comments from "bots" saying they have too many tickets are are looking to sell their extras.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

If you look closely, you will notice it is the same message from multiple accounts which is an instant red flag.

We posted an article about Powerball tickets and the "bots" saw the word "Tickets" and pounced into the comment section.

Photo Credit:Facebook Photo Credit:Facebook loading...

It is important that if you buy anything off the internet or social media you do some research on who you are buying it from.

Get our free mobile app

Here are some ways to stay safe while shopping online.

Do not open emails from people you don’t know.

If you are unsure whether an email you received is legitimate, try contacting the sender directly via other means. Never just send cash, credit card info, or a check to someone you don't know.

Do not click on any links in an email unless you are sure it is safe.

If someone sends you a link to get "tickets" or any other product, make sure to double-check the website before clicking on it.

Secure your personal information.

Do not give away any personal information, such as your date of birth, Social Security number, account numbers, and passwords. Make sure you are dealing with a legitimate site before sending over personal info.

Stay informed on the latest cyber threats.

Keep yourself up to date on current scams. Get the latest info HERE.

FBI Says YOU Need to Watch Out for These Scams These scams are hitting people and the FBI doesn't want you to become the next victim. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Tips to Avoid Being Victimized By Scams When the Black Friday deals show up, so do the scammers! To protect yourself, the FBI shared the following tips. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio