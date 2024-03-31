Massive Changes Coming To Chick-fil-A In New York

The owners of Chick-fil-A recently announced they will be making a massive change to the food at their stores.

No, they are not dropping chicken for burgers, but they are changing the type of chicken that they serve.

According to a press release from the company, the company is switching over the kind of chicken they use in their restaurants from chicken that were never given antibiotics to chicken that were not given antibiotics important to human medicine.

That means the new chicken that Chick-fil-A will use could have been given antibiotics at some point in their lives.

NAE means no antibiotics of any kind were used in raising the animal. NAIHM restricts the use of those antibiotics that are important to human medicine and commonly used to treat people, and allows use of animal antibiotics only if the animal and those around it were to become sick.

The use of certain antibiotics in the chicken means that sick chicken could be returned to good health before being used for food. This could end up helping keep costs down and before any chicken that got sick could not be used.

So why the switch now for Chick-fil-A? According to their website, there is no reason given.

My assumption is that chicken with NAIHM is cheaper to buy and that will allow Chick-fil-A to control the growing cost of food without really sacrificing quality.

