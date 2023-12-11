Cheektowaga Police Officer Returns Home After Injured On Duty
There was plenty of good news happening with the Cheektowaga Police Department this week.
The department announced that Officer Troy Blackchief has returned home after spending months rehabbing in Chicago and Texas after he was injured during a hit-and-run earlier this year.
A 17-year veteran of the Cheektowaga Police Department, Troy Blackchief was hit by a car when he was trying to lay down spike strips during a car chase back in February.
Police did end up arresting a 17-year-old teenager from Buffalo in connection with the case. That teen was indicted on charges including second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of first-degree assault, and a count of assault on a police officer among other charges.
