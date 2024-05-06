More Changes At Buffalo TV Stations

There are some more changes coming to local TV stations.

Another local meteologist is calling it quits. After five years Spectrum meteorologist Christina Reis is leaving TV.

She made a post on "X", formerly known as Twitter letting her viewers know that she is leaving.


She didn't say where she was heading next.

  Over at WGRZ Channel 2, they announced a new weekend morning anchor. Heather Ly left that position back in March after 17 and 1/2 years at the station.    

WGRZ announced that multimedia journalist Robert Hackford was promoted to the anchor job.

Hackford was born and raised in Orchard Park and worked for several years in Syracuse before joining WGRZ in 2020.

These are just the latest changes that happened so far in 2024 in local news in Western New York.

One of the biggest stories is that long-time WIVB anchor Jackie Walker will be stepping away from daily anchoring duties later this month.


 

