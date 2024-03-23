What You Need To Know About Buffalo Bills Proposed PSLs

The Buffalo Bills are currently building a new stadium and when it opens the team is hoping it will be filled to the brim with members of Bills mafia.

Many fans of the Buffalo Bills are eagerly awaiting for their chance to buy season tickets at the new stadium and when they do they will have to pay for a PSL or Private Seat Licenses.

WHAT IS A PRIVATE SEAT LICENSE OR PSL?

A private seat license is a one-time fee that a person pays to secure the right to buy season tickets for that seat for 30 years.

HOW MUCH ARE THE BILLS CHARGING FOR THE PSL?

No official word has come out yet from the Buffalo Bills, but according to several reports the cost of a PSL at the new Bills Stadium will be between $5,000 and $20,000 per seat. Season tickets holders will find out the exact amount of their PSL when they go to purchase their tickets.

WHY ARE THE BILLS CHARGING FOR A PSL?

This has become common when teams build new stadiums. The PSL money is being used to help offset the cost of building the stadium. Most professional sports teams charge a PSL to their season ticket holders.

DO I HAVE TO PAY THE MONEY UP FRONT?

According to Spectrum News, the Buffalo Bills will have several different payment plans available for season ticket holders. These plans include paying upfront, monthly payments, or a 10-year repayment plan.

WHAT DO BILLS FANS THINK OF THE PSL?

We took to social media to ask people their thoughts of paying between $5,000 and $20,000 per seat. Here is what they said.

