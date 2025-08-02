If you have to go to the store this weekend, there is one grocery store you will want to avoid, at least early in the morning.

Massive Long Lines Expected At Wegmans In New York

If you need to head to Wegmans on Sunday, you might consider going later rather than sooner due to possible long lines as Bills fans wait to get their hands on the new set of Bills theme "Little People" from Fisher Price.

If things go like they have in the past, you can expect to see a long line of Bills Mafia outside area Wegmans waiting to get their hands on the new set.

When And Where Can You Get The 2025 Buffalo Bills "Little People" Set?

The newest set of "Little" People will go on sale August 3rd and will be available at Wegmans in New York, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, as well as online through the Fisher Price website. The set is selling for $26.99 and will be available while supplies last.

READ MORE: MANY PEOPLE THINK THE NFL IS RIGGING THE SEASON SO THE BUFFALO BILLS WILL WIN THE SUPER BOWL.

According to the Buffalo Bills website, a part of the proceeds will be donated to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Beginning 7/1/2025 through 12/31/26, Mattel will donate $7.50 of the purchase price paid by the consumer for this set (before taxes) up to $750,000 when purchased in-store at Wegmans to The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation providing philanthropic support to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital to ensure access to high quality health care for the moms, kids and babies of Western New York.

The Bills will also be hosting a special Kids Day junior tailgate before the Bills first preseason game on August 9th against the Giants, where there will be fun events sponsored by Fisher Price.

Check out some of the best photos of the Bills from last year's regular season.