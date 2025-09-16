Most people do their shopping online or at one or two Big Box stores.

I grew up in the 1980s and 90s in West Seneca, and I remember going out to Child World on Transit Road with my parents before Christmas and my birthday. They would let me load up a shopping cart with everything I wanted, and then when I was done, my dad would take me outside, and my mom would pick out some of the toys for presents.

I always knew I would be something that I really wanted, at least on the day we went to Child World.

So, let's flash back and look at six stores that we all used to love shopping at in Western New York.

CHILD WORLD

This toy store was located on Transit Road, right near the Eastern Hills Mall.

HILLS DEPARTMENT STORE

We used to go to the HIlls on Union Road, and that is where my parents would get our "expensive" gifts and put them on layaway. Each wee,k my mom would go and pay for the layaway, and I would always get popcorn.

Photo Credit: Amazon Photo Credit: Amazon loading...

AMES DEPARTMENT STORE

Located in the Southgate Plaza, we used to always look for after-Christmas deals at Ames. Also, my brother Ed worked there for a couple of years when he was in high school.

Photo Credit: GettyImages Photo Credit: GettyImages loading...

AM&A'S

For years, my parent would take us downtown to see the Christmas window display. As for shopping, usually, a present from AM&As meant a nice sweater.

BRAND NAMES

Located at the corner of Union Road and Walden, I remember my parents always taking us there to get small appliances and some of the newer toys that were available.

Which stores do you miss shopping at? Let me know HERE or send me a message using our APP.

Get our free mobile app

Top Spots Western New Yorkers Love To Shop