5 Stores We Used To Love Shopping At In Western New York
Most people do their shopping online or at one or two Big Box stores.
I grew up in the 1980s and 90s in West Seneca, and I remember going out to Child World on Transit Road with my parents before Christmas and my birthday. They would let me load up a shopping cart with everything I wanted, and then when I was done, my dad would take me outside, and my mom would pick out some of the toys for presents.
I always knew I would be something that I really wanted, at least on the day we went to Child World.
So, let's flash back and look at six stores that we all used to love shopping at in Western New York.
CHILD WORLD
This toy store was located on Transit Road, right near the Eastern Hills Mall.
HILLS DEPARTMENT STORE
AMES DEPARTMENT STORE
AM&A'S
For years, my parent would take us downtown to see the Christmas window display. As for shopping, usually, a present from AM&As meant a nice sweater.
BRAND NAMES
Located at the corner of Union Road and Walden, I remember my parents always taking us there to get small appliances and some of the newer toys that were available.
