Recently, Nashville was named the best city to live in America, but looking locally, where is the best place to live in Western New York?

Is it Orchard Park, Lewiston, Eden, or some other town or village?

We could use stats and other hard evidence to break down crimes, school grades, and tax amounts, but who has the time?

We simply asked people who live and work in Western New York, Where is the best place to live in the 716!

You might be shocked to know it wasn't the answers we have been told year after year. It isn't Orchard Park or Clarence; it was smaller towns that gave you a real personal feel.

The #1 answer people gave was to move away. We all know that some people just don't like living here. Not sure why they haven't left yet, but they feel the need to put down the 716 on social media when questions are asked like this.

For those that did answer the question with a town or village, here are the results of our VERY unofficial poll we took on social media.

Take a look at the list and then let us know what other towns or villages should be on that list. Send us a message HERE or use our free app.

Here are the Best Places To Live In Western New York.