These are the three richest people in New Jersey

Forbes is out with their annual “Forbes 400”, the list of the USA’s wealthiest people. The three richest people in New Jersey for 2023 are the same three as in 2022.

The three New Jersey residents on the list of the uber-rich

Rocco Commisso is #114 overall at a net worth of $8 billion but he is tops in New Jersey.

According to Forbes, Commisso made his money through his telecom company, Mediacom. The Saddle River resident emigrated to the U.S. from Italy in 1962 when he was 12 years old.

His first job was playing the accordion during movie intermissions. He is a graduate of Columbia University, which named its soccer stadium for him, in honor of his many donations.

The next guy from New Jersey on the list is John Overdeck, worth $7.3 billion; he’s number 137 in the country. The Millburn resident is a self-made billionaire, having founded his own company, Two Sigma, “a quantitative investing powerhouse with $60 billion in assets under management.”

Overdeck was a math prodigy who won a silver medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad at age 16.

The final New Jersey entrant on the Forbes 400 list is #295, Peter Kellogg of Short Hills, who is worth an estimated $3.8 billion. He made his fortune through a brokerage house, Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, which he sold to Goldman Sachs for $6.5 billion in 2000.

According to Forbes, after selling to Goldman in 2000, Kellogg turned his attention to reinsurance outfit IAT, which he led as CEO until 2015 and still chairs.

The richest in America

Elon Musk is the richest man in America with an estimated worth of $251 billion, which is a whopping $90 billion ahead of the person who’s #2, Jeff Bezos.

