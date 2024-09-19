Trump cancels trip to Bucks County, Vance still coming

☑️ Donald Trump was making his second to trip to Bucks County this year

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Donald Trump has canceled his trip to Bucks County on Sunday but U.S. Sen. JD Vance's appearance is still on for the end of September.

The former Republican president was scheduled to join Polish President Andrzej Duda at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown for the dedication of a new memorial, the Monument to the Heroes of the Fight for Independence after 1945 and Solidarity.

A person familiar with Trump’s plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the trip, told the Associated Press Thursday afternoon the visit to the shrine was off. It’s unclear why the change was made. Trump will be in Pennsylvania on Monday for a pair of campaign events in the critical battleground state.

It would have been one week to the day of the second assassination attempt on Trump in Florida.

One of those events is a rally in Indiana, Pa. at Indiana University, according to Trump's campaign website.

Vance in Bucks County

Trump’s campaign earlier had told The Associated Press that Trump and Duda would attend the dedication. It was not clear if the two would have met.

Vance will appear at the Newtown Sports & Events Center on Sept. 28 in Newtown Township, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. The event venue is owned by Jim Worthington, who also runs the adjacent Newtown Athletic Club.

Worthington hosted a Trump fundraiser at the NAC in April.

Worthington told the Bucks County Courier Times a link for free tickets would be sent "to all registered Republicans" via email on Sunday or Monday.

