Philadelphia looting: List of people arrested, including social media influencer

PHILADELPHIA — A state liquor store was among the stores looted for a second night in a row with stores destroyed and merchandise.

Fifty-two people were arrested by Philadelphia police after the looting Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Police have released the names of 28 individuals charged and will disclose the remain names as they are processed the the Philadelphia District Attorney's office.

The targeted stores included Apple, Lululemon and Foot Locker stores in Center City plus a medical marijuana dispensary, a liquor store, three pharmacies, a hair salon, a tax preparation company and a cellphone store.

The looting started after a peaceful protest over a judge’s decision to dismiss murder charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver, Eddie Irizarry, through a rolled-up window.

Looters were 'opportunists', says police commissioner

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford told The Philadelphia Inquirer the looters were "opportunists" who tapped into the emotion of the protest.

The Inquirer reported that social media influencer Dayjia Blackwell, 21, known as Meatball, was at a Tuesday night protest with a livestream on her TikTok account. She asked those watching, "what store we going at first, y’all?"

Blackwell was livestreaming much of the night with a group that looted several shops including the Lululemon and Apple stores. She also broadcast her arrest and told officers she had nothing to do with the looting.

Dayjia Blackwell (Philadelphia police)

According to the Inquirer, she was charged with burglary, conspiracy, riot, and criminal use of a communication facility.

The videos appear to have been deleted from her Instagram and TikTok pages.

List of arrests from first night

List of arrested individuals by Philadelphia police in connection with looting (Philadelphia police)

More looting on Thursday morning

Fox 29 Philadelphia reported that looters were back on the streets after midnight on Thursday.

Looters also appear to have robbed a state liquor store, a beauty supply store on Frankford Avenue and a Snipes warehouse. The looters loaded up a tractor-trailer with stolen merchandise, according to a message by reporter Steve Keeley on X.

