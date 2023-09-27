Wild night in Philadelphia: Hooligans smash stores, steal iPhones — on video!

🔶 Apple, Lululemon, Foot Locker stores looted in Philadelphia

🔶 A stolen car was used to break into a marijuana dispensary, photos show

🔶 Police have arrested a number of accused looters

PHILADELPHIA — After looting at Apple, Lululemon and Foot Locker stores in Center City, police have been tracking down and arresting suspects caught on video Tuesday night.

A medical marijuana dispensary and a liquor store were also targeted by rioters, CBS Philly reported.

Destroying our city, top police official says

Philadelphia Interim Police Commissioner ⁦John Stanford called the events “disgusting,” as “criminal opportunists took advantage of a situation” and tried “to destroy our city.”

Philadelphia Interim Police Chief Stanford (KeeleyFox29 via X) Philadelphia Interim Police Chief Stanford (KeeleyFox29 via X) loading...

Stanford spoke to Fox 29 reporter Steve Keeley, who shared video clips to X, formerly Twitter. “These were not protestors, these were criminals," he said.

Photos of glass doors smashed at a Curaleaf dispensary in the Wynnefield section of the city were shared by CBS, which said a stolen car had done the damage.

Apple store Philadelphia looted Sept. 26, 2023(Dayjiamainpage via TikTok) (Dayjiamainpage via TikTok) loading...

Profanity is used in the following video:

After video of the looting was streamed on social media sites, including TikTok and Instagram, police had arrested more than a dozen people by Wednesday morning.

Apple store Philadelphia looted Sept. 26, 2023(Dayjiamainpage via TikTok) (Dayjiamainpage via TikTok) loading...

Separate protest after murder charge dismissed against ex-cop

A protest earlier on Tuesday referred to by Stanford had involved about 100 demonstrators, after murder and other charges were dismissed against an officer who shot and killed a man sitting in his own parked car.

Mark Dial had been facing murder, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, simple assault and several other counts for the August shooting death of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry.

Dial was a Philadelphia police officer at the time, but has since been fired.

Following the judge's ruling, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced "We will move to have all criminal charges, including Murder, reinstated against this defendant," as reported by NBC Philadelphia.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

VHS Tapes That Sold For Shocking Amounts of Money These VHS tapes recently sold for hundreds of even thousands of dollars.