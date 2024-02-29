The latest info on a new Wawa opening in Newtown, PA

🔴 The developer is finalizing plans for the store on the Newtown Bypass

🔴 Building permits have been secured, according to Patch

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Work on a new Wawa on the Newtown Bypass will likely get underway soon.

During Wednesday's Supervisor meeting member John Mack said that developer Prevco is in the process of finalizing their plan for the store and gas station that will go up on the Newtown Bypass Lower at Silver Lake Road. An opening date has not been announced.

Township manager Micah Lewis told Patch that building permits have been granted.

The store has been a long time in coming after legal issues between Prevco and the township that were settled in June. The developer agreed to reduce the number of gas pumps from eight to six and limit the store's signage. EV charging stations were also added to the store's parking lot.

The store will operate 24 hours a day if the store chooses.

Wawa is currently remodeling its "legacy" store on Route 611 in Warrington and will add gas pumps.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Most & Least Educated States in the U.S. - Ranked How educated is your state? And which states outranked yours? WalletHub looked at key factors including educational quality and attainment to determine which states are the most and least educated in America in 2024. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant