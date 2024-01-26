🔥New fire chief Gary Breuer has been a first responder for 40 years

🔥He is a former police officer in Hunterdon County

🔥Breuer officially started Feb. 5

The New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company has turned to a veteran New Jersey first responder to be its first paid chief in its 201-year-history.

Gary Breuer, is currently a per-diem Deputy Chief for the Lambertville Fire Department. He is also a member of the West Amwell Volunteer Fire Company and part of New Jersey's Task Force 1 search and rescue unit. He will officially begin work on Feb. 5.

"The Eagle Fire Company is one of the oldest volunteer fire companies in the nation and has a dynamic and growing volunteer membership and decided to create this new leadership structire to ensure its commitment to remaining a strong volunteer service organization," Gagan Tayal, the fire company's president, said in a statement.

Experience first responder

Breuer has been in emergency services for 40 years. He currently is the chief instrcutors for Hunterdon County Emergency Training Services Training Center. He was also a police officer for 20 years in Hunterdon County.

The New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company serves New Hope Borough and Solebury Township. It responds to 400 calls per year.

