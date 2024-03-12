Morrisville, PA apartment fire leaves one dead
🔥 The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Saturday morning
🔥 16 people were assisted by Red Cross Philadelphia
🔥 The cause of the fire is under investigation
MORRISVILLE, Pa. — A man who died in an apartment fire Saturday morning has been identified by the Bucks County Coroner.
Fire broke out around 6 a.m. in a two-story building at the Orchard View Apartments on Plaza Boulevard, according to the Morrisville Fire Company. Firefighters were on the scene for four hours to completely put out the fire.
Red Cross Philadelphia said on its X account that they assisted 16 residents.
One resident dead
The fire claimed the life of Jacyr J. Rock, 28, of Morrisville, according to Bucks County Coroner Patricia Campi. A cause of death is pending.
"Our sincere condolences to the family at this difficult time," Campi said in an email.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation
