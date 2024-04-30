Mascot stolen from Target store in Oxford Valley, Pa.
🎯 Bullseye the dog was taken from the Target in Oxford Valley
🎯 Two young woman are believed responsible
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Who stole Bullseye from Target?
The oversize statue that stands watch over the dollar zone inside the store on Lincoln Highway was stolen by two young women in a possible senior prank, according to Middletown Township police in a humourous post on their Facebook page.
"Theft isn’t funny. This could be a costly choice for someone and definitely not worth the notoriety. There are countless 'senior pranks' that are 1. actually funny and 2. are not crimes," the police department said.
The department nicknamed the thieves "Temple" and "National Champion" because of the sweatshirts they were wearing and said the store is not pressing charges.
