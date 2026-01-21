🚨Police say a 4-month-old was left unattended in a Walmart parking lot

WARRINGTON, Pa. — A woman was charged after leaving her 4-month-old child inside a car at Walmart.

Warrington police said a shopper at the Walmart on Route 611 noticed an infant asleep in an "unauthorized restraint" in the front seat around 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 10. When Chiara DeCarla, 42, returned to the vehicle at 4:15 p.m., the shopper asked her to wait for police to arrive. DeCarla, however, left.

Under Pennsylvania law, a child under the age of 6 cannot be left alone in a vehicle if it endangers the health, safety or welfare of a child or if the vehicle is out of sight.

DeCarla was arrested at a house in Warminster on Jan. 16. She was charged with endangering the welfare of children and leaving an unattended child in a motor vehicle. She was also ordered not to have contact with the child. DeCarla was unable to post bail and is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

There was also a separate active warrant on DeCarla, according to police.

