Feds shut down drug website after Bucks County first responder dies of OD

🚨A Bucks County first responder died from a drug overdose in 2022

🚨A shipment of drugs arrived at their home the next day

🚨An investigation led to the website where they were ordered being shutdown

WARRINGTON — A nearly three-year investigation that began with the death of a first responder ended with the suspension of an illegal pharmacy website.

A package of drugs arrived at the home of a Bucks County EMS first responder via FedEx the day after their death from a fatal overdose in April 2022, according to Warrington police. The shipment included individually sealed blister packs of Valium and Rivotril (Clonazepam).

Warrington police and Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia investigators were able to make additional purchases without a prescription from a website operated by a company called Sure Life Solutions based in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Warrants lead to shutdown

Search and seizure warrants obtained from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in October and December allowed the website's domain to be seized. A splash page displaying the seizure now comes up on the site.

Police did not disclose if any charges had been filed against the operator of the website or identify the first responder.

