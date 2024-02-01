How to get around Route 95 closure in Philadelphia, PA

⚠️ The closure goes into effect at 6 p.m. Saturday

⚠️ Two events at the Wells Fargo Center will be affected

⚠️ A new park is being created connecting two sections of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — This is the weekend that Route 95 northbound will be closed in Philadelphia for the demolition of a concrete covering over the highway.

The closure is in effect between 6 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday between Exit 20 (Columbus Boulevard) and Exit 22 (Route 676 Vine Street Expressway) to allow work to start on taking out the covering between Chestnut and Walnut Streets.

Weather should not be an issue with the work as Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny with temperatures in the 40s, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. No rain or snow is in the forecast.

Map showing alternative routes around the closure of northbound Route 95 in Philadephia Map showing alternative routes around the closure of northbound Route 95 in Philadelphia (PennDOT) loading...

Why the closure?

Those attending two events at the Wells Fargo Center will be impacted by the closure. The Sixers host the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. Saturday and Villanova takes on Providence Sunday at 6 p.m.

Additional closures of Route 95 will be scheduled at a later date to demolish the remaining parts of the northbound cover and the covering over the southbound lanes.

The removal of the concrete is part of a project called Central Access Philadelphia (CAP) that will improve access between Center City and the Delaware River Waterfront. It will also create a new 11.5-acre park at Penns Landing and a bridge at South Street. The bridge will connect bicyclists and pedestrians to the new Delaware River Trail.

Artist rendition of new bridge at South Street in Philadelphia Artist rendition of new bridge at South Street in Philadelphia (PennDOT) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NFL pros from New Jersey 2023 There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots, including four NFL quarterbacks born in the Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba