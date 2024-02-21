Video shows horse galloping free on Philadelphia highway

Horse captured after galloping along Route 95 in Philadelphia 2/20/24 (NBC Philadelphia)

🐎 The horse ran along the northbound lanes of Route 95 in Philadelphia

🐎 State Police got the horse off the highway in the city's Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA — Imagine being on a bus riding to work, looking out the window and spotting a horse galloping in the next lane.

That's what commuter Angelo Palmer told CBS Philadelphia happened Tuesday morning as he rode on board a commuter bus on Route 95 near Girard Avenue.  Palmer grabbed his phone and started recording the horse keeping up with traffic around 4:45 a.m.

6 ABC Action News reported police were able to get the horse off the highway near Port Richmond.

The horse was met by two men with a trailer who got the horse on board using a bucket of water as a lure. The sweatshirt worn by one of the men read Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, according to 6 ABC Action News.

Pennsylvania State Police, which patrols Route 95, did not respond to PALivingNews.com's request for more information.

