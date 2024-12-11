Not just NJ — Mystery drone sightings are now spooking Pennsylvania

✅ Five large drones were spotted over Solebury police headquarters

Drone sightings in New Jersey have spread to Bucks County and a congressman wants to know why.

Hundreds of drones have been spotted over New Jersey since mid-November with the first sightings reported in Hunterdon and Morris counies. Especially concerning are drones that have been seen hovering over the Round Valley Reservoir in Clinton Township.

Drones have been spotted over Chalfont, New Hope and Yardley, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. TAP Into Doylestown reported that five large drones hovered over police headquarters in Solebury on Sunday night about 1,000 feet in the air.

Map shows Solebury, Pa and Clinton, NJ Map shows Solebury, Pa and Clinton, NJ (Canva) loading...

"Transparency is not optional—it is a necessity"

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzgerald, R-Pa. 1st District, said the drones do not pose an immediate threat to public safety but have unnerved residents on both sides of the Delaware River.

"I am calling on our federal agencies to immediately increase resources dedicated to investigating this escalating issue and to deliver a thorough public briefing. Transparency is not optional—it is a necessity," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "I will continue to push for swift action, full accountability, and clear communication to ensure the safety, security, and peace of mind of our community and our nation. The American people deserve nothing less."

Fitzgerald also requested a classified briefing with federal law enforcement agencies about the drones.

Drone sightings should be reported to 800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submitting photos or details online at tips.fbi.gov.

