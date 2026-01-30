🚨A Bucks County substitute teacher charged with CSAM possession

🚨Police say Charles Dingman posed as a 13-year-old online

🚨The Council Rock School District says it has fired Dingman

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. — A substitute teacher at a Bucks County elementary school was charged with solicitation and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Northampton police said Charles Lucas Dingman, 29, of Yardley, who was a part-time instructional assistant at Holland Elementary School in the Council Rock School District, was charged after the Bucks County District Attorney's Office received three tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Using a Snapchat account, Dingman posed as a 13-year-old and encouraged other users to send explicit images, according to police. He used a Twitch stream to get a minor female to perform "suggestive acts." Dingman told officers during his arrest that they would find more child sexual abuse material on his phone.

ALSO READ: Tragic stabbing in Northampton claims lives of 3 family members

Charles Lucas Dingman Charles Lucas Dingman (Bucks County District Attorney) loading...

Council Rock district says no student involvement

Dingman was charged with knowingly photographing or filming a child sex act, possession of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Investigators said there is no evidence that Holland Elementary students were in any of the videos. The Council Rock district said Dingman has been fired after working three months for the district.

Anyone with information should call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom