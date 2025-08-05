🚨Shawn Wolfe was sitting in a BMW with stolen plates in a Wawa parking lot

🚨When an officer ordered him out of the car, he drove off

🚨Police followed Wolfe on Route 1 into NJ at speeds approaching 160 mph

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When police found Shawn Wolfe sitting in a parked BMW at a Wawa in Bucks County just before dawn on Sunday, it wasn’t just the marijuana resting on his stomach that raised eyebrows.

The 39-year-old Trenton man was holding what could have been a blunt in a car with stolen New Jersey plates and illegally tinted windows, police said.

The interaction quickly spiraled into a violent and dangerous police pursuit, which Wolfe escaped after he got into New Jersey. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Tased, then fled into New Jersey

According to an affidavit obtained by PALivingNews.com, officers asked Wolfe to exit the BMW.

They said he reached for the dashboard, which led to police hitting him with a stun device.

Wolfe threw the car in reverse and slammed a Falls Township officer with the open door. He then smashed into a patrol vehicle before tearing out of the Wawa parking lot, police said.

Wolfe rocketed toward Route 1, crossing the Trenton-Morrisville Bridge into New Jersey. Police say speeds hit 160 mph before the pursuit was called off for public safety.

Video shows three police vehicle into Trenton before it was broken off.

Shawn Wolfe: Wanted by police

Wolfe is facing charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use of registration plates and reckless driving, unsafe speed.

