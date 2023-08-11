She was a Morristown legend. Marianne Boulard (nicknamed the Mud Lady) has passed away.

Marianne grew up in Newark, New Jersey, to a comfortable middle-class family and graduated from a private high school in Irvington in 1972. She was married, had two sons, and settled down in West Orange.

Unfortunately, as time went on, she began to experience extreme mood swings coupled with erratic behavior. She also began hearing voices and was eventually diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Her marriage ended in divorce and she spent some time in Greystone Psychiatric Hospital.

Around 1990 she showed up on the streets of Morristown. She gained the nickname "Mud Lady" because she always wore a thick layer of brownish bronze makeup over her entire face, body, and in her hair. A story emerged that she was a former model and beauty queen before her illness.

Then, as a homeless woman, she wandered the streets of Morristown and became well-known and mostly loved by residents.

According to a 1996 article in The NY Times she would sometimes walk barefoot in the snow in the middle of the main road.

Only the police or residents who knew her would use her real name.

She had been arrested 10 times in 10 years, usually for “staying too long where she wasn't welcome, the bathroom of a restaurant or store,” according to the piece.

But when doctors determined that she was not a danger to herself or others, they allowed her to be released to the streets as she wanted to be even though social services had found her an apartment to live in. She apparently preferred the wandering life.

The article goes on to say that the Morristown police would informally take care of her,buying her food, checking on her and telling her about programs that were available to her. They couldn’t force her to take advantage of them, though. So she continued to roam the streets.

Rumor had it that she was actually wealthy but too sick to realize it or to take care of herself. One such story, reported by the Times said that she would attend 12-step meetings for the coffee and doughnuts but also bought her self expensive cosmetics. Oh and white-out, too, which she used to make her teeth white.

Now that I’ve read so much about her, I’m kind of sad I never met her. RIP Marianne.

