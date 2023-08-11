New Jersey has the No. 1 stadium in North America, study says

New Jersey is home to one of the best stadiums in the world, and the No. 1 stadium in North America, according to an analysis by a ticket broker website.

Ticketgum based its scores on factors such as Google reviews, seating capacity, attendance, online searches, and social media attention.

The site gathered data on 140 stadiums across the globe.

In the Ticketgum study, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford takes the crown as the best stadium in North America.

The Meadowlands venue, located next to American Dream, is mostly known for hosting New York Giants and Jets home games. It was announced in 2022 that MetLife will be one of 16 venues to host games in the 2026 World Cup. The venue is one of many used by the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team.

It's also a destination for top entertainment acts such as Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

The 82,500-seat stadium is currently boasting a 4.5 Google rating. The online attention that MetLife receives really moved the venue up the rankings, according to Ticketgum. The stadium sees a monthly search volume of 178,000.

In Ticketgum's ranking of the best stadiums in the world, MetLife comes in at No. 4. The No. 1 stadium is Mineirão in Brazil, No. 2 is Celtic Park in Scotland, and No. 3 is Wembley Stadium in London.

