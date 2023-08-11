To save lives, NJ county offers free swim lessons for kids

🏊‍♀️ Union County launches pilot program offering free swim lessons for kids

Free swim lessons will be offered to young kids later this month in Union County as part of a pilot program.

The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the swim lessons program to youth in communities across the county, is in line with Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados’ “Building a Stronger Union County” theme for 2023.

In partnership with the Gateway Family YMCA, the free swim lessons will take place at the Walter E. Ulrich Memorial Pool in Rahway River Park in Clark during the week of Aug. 21.

During the initial phase of the pilot program, swim lesson slots will be limited to 24 children and will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

The program will offer four daily half-hour sessions from Monday, Aug. 21 to Friday, Aug. 25. The first session, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. will cater to children ages 3 to 6, with a second session available for ages 7 to 12. The subsequent session for both age groups will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“Children account for one out of every four drowning deaths, so working in collaboration through our Union County Parks and Recreation Department and Gateway Family YMCA, I’m eager to launch this pilot program in order to emphasize water safety and swimming skills among out youngest residents,” Granados said.

Through this pilot program, Granados said he hopes it will lead to a full-scale launch next year, serving even more children in Union County.

Those interested in taking part in the free swim lessons are encouraged to sign up soon and secure their spots.

Register by contacting Angelica Cedeno at 908-558-2279 or by email at acadeno@ucnj.org

