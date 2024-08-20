Watch your mail — checks stolen from Solebury, Pa. mailboxes

📫Checks and other mail have been stolen from mailboxes and drop boxes

📫A check was "washed" and the amount it was written for was changed

📫Not letting mail sit in the box is one way to avoid theft

SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents of a Bucks County town are being warned to check their mail after sevreal residents reported items stolen from mailboxes.

Solebury, Pa. police said that some of the thefts have occurred in mailboxes with their red flag up indicating mail is inside ready to be picked up. A check written out by a resident was stolen and then "washed" so it could be altered to steal funds from the victim's bank account.

Delivered mail has been stolen, according to police. Thieves have also hit U.S. Postal Service curbside drop boxes. Police did not disclose when the thefts started.

Police advised checking financial statements for suspicious activity. Anyone who believes they have been a victim is asked to call 215-328-8511.

Tips to prevent mail theft (USPS) Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox. You can significantly reduce the chance of being victimized by simply removing your mail from your mailbox daily.

Deposit outgoing mail at secure locations, including inside your local Post Office or at your place of business, or hand it directly to a letter carrier.

Sign up for Informed Delivery and get daily digest emails that preview your mail and packages scheduled to arrive soon.

Become involved and engaged in your neighborhood via neighborhood watches and local social media groups to spread awareness and share information.

Keep an eye out for your letter carrier. If you see something that looks suspicious, or you see someone following your carrier, call 911.

