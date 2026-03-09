💥Bucks County teens arrested after explosive device thrown during NYC protest

💥NYPD says the device was a real improvised explosive device

💥FBI activity reported at Langhorne home Sunday night

Two teens from Bucks County are charged with throwing an improvised explosive device near the official residence of the mayor of New York City during an anti-Islam demonstration on Saturday.

A counter-protester, Emir Balat, threw a lit device towards the protest area that landed in a crosswalk a few feet from NYPD officers, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

He then ran south on East End Avenue and was handed a second device by Ibrahim Kayumi, police said. Balat tried to light it but dropped it while trying to run away.

Police arrested both suspects.

NBC Philadelphia, the New York Times and LevittownNow.com report that Balat, 18, is from the Langhorne section of Middletown Township, while Kayumi, 19, is from Newtown Township. NBC Philadelphia reported Balat is a student in the Neshaminy school district.

NYPD Bomb Squad confirms device could have caused serious injury

Both devices, which were smaller than a football, were jars wrapped with black tape filled with nuts, bolts, screws and a hobby fuse which could be lit, according to Tisch. One has been confirmed as a live ordinance, while further analysis has to be done on the second device.

"The NYPD Bomb Squad has conducted a preliminary analysis of a device that was ignited and deployed at a protest yesterday and has determined that it is not a hoax device or a smoke bomb. It is, in fact, an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death," Tisch said in a statement.

Both were arrested on Saturday but Tisch did not disclose the charges.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife were not at Gracie Mansion at the time of the incident, according to Tisch.

Levittown Now reported three people were detained by an FBI tactical team at a home on Tina Drive in the Langhorne section of Middletown Sunday evening.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this report incorrectly identified one of the suspect's connection to the demonstration.

