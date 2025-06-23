🚨The small plane was detected within a TFR on Saturday morning

Fighter jets scrambled on Saturday morning in the skies over Bucks County when a small plane violated a temporary flight restriction in place while President Donald Trump was visiting his New Jersey golf club.

The small plane was detected in the sky between New Hope and Doylestown around 10 a.m. sending the jets towards it, the North American Aerospace Defense Command told The New Hope Free Press in a statement. The jets escorted the plane to the ground.

NORAD's Public Affairs office on Sunday morning did not respond to PALivingNews.com's request for more information.

The TFR was in place Friday and Saturday as Trump attended a dinner at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, NJ in the evening. He was scheduled to leave Saturday afternoon and return to Washington.

The New Hope Free Press was first to report about this incident.

NORAD: Check you Notices to Airman

There has been an increase in TFR violations near Bedminster and Palm Beach, Florida where Trump resides at the Mar-A-Lago resort, since January, according to General Aviation News.

After NORAD responded to 20 "tracks of interest between January, when Trump took office, and March the agency issued a letter to general aviation pilots to “check their 'Notices to Airmen'" when flying around those two locations.

“Checking NOTAMs is an FAA requirement — it is not optional,” the letter read, according to General Aviation News, adding that armed F-16 fighter jets are dispatched to check on violations of airspace.

