🐊 Police warned of an alligator in Magnolia Lake in Bristol Township

🐊 Bucks County native Kyle Asplundh captured it Thursday night

🐊 Asplundh will give the gator a new home at his Florida alligator sanctuary

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Bucks County native who runs an alligator sanctuary in Florida captured an alligator in a county lake on Thursday night.

Bristol Township police confirmed that an alligator was spotted in Magnolia Lake located inside the county's Silver Lake Park on Wednesday. Kyle Asplundh was visiting family in New Hope when he read about the alligator and decided to lend a hand. He notified Bucks County Parks and Recreation rangers that he captured the gator late Thursday night. Rangers kept the alligator overnight and returned it to Asplundh Friday.

“Bucks County Parks and Recreation and the Park Rangers thank Mr. Asplundh for his help in bringing this unusual incident to a close, as well as Bristol Township Police for their assistance," the county said in a statement.

Abandoned pet?

Asplundh on his Facebook page said he waited until dark because that's when they are easiest to capture.

"I was able to quickly put eyes on the animal, but it was rather shy due to several other individuals in the location as well," Asplundh wrote. "The alligator retreated to a thick patch of lilies which actually worked out in my favor to sneak up on him. Once I was able to secure him, I proceeded to head to the bank where I was met with 3 park rangers that were very respectful and appreciative for taking care of their problem."

Asplundh told 6 ABC Action News the gator was likely a "pet" that became too much to handle and was released. The gator would likely not have survived colder winter temperatures.

Asplundh will give it a new home at the Jupiter Alligator and Wildlife Sanctuary, also known as JAWS Florida. It is a facility located in Jupiter, Florida that "strives to conserve wildlife through outreach and providing a resource for all captive crocodilians."

