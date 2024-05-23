☑️ A bullet hole was found in the bedroom wall of a Bristol home

BRISTOL, Pa. — It does not appear that an 11-year-old student who police say fired a gun into a home Tuesday afternoon while walking home from his middle school brought the weapon to school.

Bristol police charged the boy with firing at a home on Goldenridge Drive in the Levittown section around 4 p.m. as he walked home from school. The owner of the home a half-mile from the Ben Franklin Middle School found a bullet hole and notified police.

Following an investigation the boy was taken into custody and is being held at the Bucks County Youth Center in Doylestown. The weapon, a .380-caliber pistol, was found around 9 p.m.

LevittownNow.com reported that the bullet hole was found in a bedroom wall.

Was the gun brought to school?

The school district said that along with police they spoke to students at the school and reviewed school security video as part of its investigation and determined there was no gun at the school on Tuesday.

"There was never any report of a threat involving this student, nor was it ever reported by any individual during the school day that this student was in possession of a firearm," the district said in a statement. "We are not dismissing or discounting this concerning possibility, however, the administration could find no conclusive evidence to support this premise."

The boy has been removed and faces a possible long-term suspension/expulsion.

