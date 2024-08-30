🚨A man was shot multiple times at the Border Gentleman's Club early Thursday

🚨Suspect Pedro E. Rodriguez turned himself into police several hours later

🚨He is being held in Bucks County on $5 million cash bail

MORRISVILLE, Pa. — A Trenton man is in custody after being charged with shooting an innocent bystander following a fight at a dive club early Thursday morning.

Bucks County Attorney General Jenn Shorn said the 28-year-old victim was with staff at the entrance of the Border Gentlemen’s Club on Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:15 a.m when he was shot in the back of the head, left thigh, and under both arms.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

The gunman and another man took off in a Lexus SUV heading north on Route 1 into Trenton.

Seventeen customers and employees were inside the club near Route 1 but no shots were fired inside the club, according to Schorn.

Search for the gunman

A warrant was issued several hours later for Pedro E. Rodriguez, 27, and his picture was released by police.

Rodriguez turned himself in late Thursday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, possession of an instrument of crime and 17 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Shorn did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

Rodriguez is being held on $5 million bail at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The worst and best-behaved dog breeds Here are the five worst-behaved breeds out of the 25 most popular, from fifth worst to the absolute worst. That's followed by the best-behaved breeds among the 25 most popular, from fifth to the absolute best-behaved dog there is. Gallery Credit: Forbes Advisor

These are the Best Pennsylvania Companies to Work For Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Pennsylvania had a GREAT showing on the list with a total of 41 companies making the top 100. In fact, 15 of the top 50 employers in the US are headquartered in Pa. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST