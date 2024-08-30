$5M bail for Trenton, NJ man charged in Bucks County strip club shooting
🚨A man was shot multiple times at the Border Gentleman's Club early Thursday
🚨Suspect Pedro E. Rodriguez turned himself into police several hours later
🚨He is being held in Bucks County on $5 million cash bail
MORRISVILLE, Pa. — A Trenton man is in custody after being charged with shooting an innocent bystander following a fight at a dive club early Thursday morning.
Bucks County Attorney General Jenn Shorn said the 28-year-old victim was with staff at the entrance of the Border Gentlemen’s Club on Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:15 a.m when he was shot in the back of the head, left thigh, and under both arms.
The victim was taken to a hospital.
The gunman and another man took off in a Lexus SUV heading north on Route 1 into Trenton.
Seventeen customers and employees were inside the club near Route 1 but no shots were fired inside the club, according to Schorn.
Search for the gunman
A warrant was issued several hours later for Pedro E. Rodriguez, 27, and his picture was released by police.
Rodriguez turned himself in late Thursday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, possession of an instrument of crime and 17 counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Shorn did not disclose a motive for the shooting.
Rodriguez is being held on $5 million bail at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.
