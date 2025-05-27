🚨Jeffrey Santucci, 66, first came at his victim with knife, cops say

🚨When that failed he made several attempts to run his victim ove

🚨The entire incident was captured on surveillance video

BENSALEM, Pa. — Jealousy may be the motivation behind an attempt to run a man over with an SUV on Saturday at least five times in an incident captured on surveillance video.

A man told Bensalem police the driver of a red GMC SUV pulled up next to him at the intersection of Bristol Pike and Red Lion Road around 4:10 p.m. and started yelling at him. The driver then got out of the SUV holding a large knife and chased the man on foot, according to police.

Map shows Bristol Pike & Red Lion Road in Bristol Map shows Bristol Pike & Red Lion Road in Bristol (Canva/Google Maps) loading...

One more try to hit the victim

When the driver couldn't catch him, the victim said he got back in the SUV and tried to run him over before driving away on Red Lion Road.

The SUV, however, returned swerving across Bristol Pike toward the victim who was standing on the side of the road, according to police.

The driver circled the victim, squealing the SUV's tires before taking off again.

The driver was identified as Jeffrey Santucci, 66, of Bensalem.

He may have been jealous of the victim and the woman he is dating, investigators said.

Santucci was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment of another person

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom