2 die in head-on Route 202 crash between SUV, car carrier

MONTGOMERY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a head on crash between an SUV and a car carrier on Route 202 late Monday morning.

Montgomery Township police told CBS Philadelphia a 2017 Toyota RAV 4 heading south on Route 202 just north of Horsham Road veered into the southbound lanes and into the path of the hauler.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from King of Prussia, was ejected from the SUV. His 86-year-old passenger, a woman from Ambler, was extracted by firefighters. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not disclosed.

Third car involved

A 44-year-old Levittown man driving the truck was treated for minor injuries at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville.

Police told CBS Philadelphia a black Ford Mustang fell off the carrier, overturned and landed on its roof.

Route 202 was closed for several hours after the crash between Horsham and County Line roads.

Montgomery Township police on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to PALivingNews.com's request for more information.

