Trenton, NJ toddler took gun from purse, shot himself, cops say

🚨 The 3-year-old shot himself in the head Tuesday morning

🚨 He is recovering from surgery

TRENTON — It was a toddler's curiosity that led him to find the gun he used to shoot himself in the head late Tuesday morning, according to Trenton police.

The 3-year-old was initially rushed to a hospital from his home on Phillips Avenue Tuesday morning and then to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden for surgery. He was in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

The child found the gun in the purse of a friend of his father's shortly after she arrived at the two-story house in the North Trenton section of the city, police Lt. Nate Bolognini told New Jersey 101.5.

Trenton police respond to a home where a toddler shot himself Trenton police respond to a home where a toddler shot himself (Brian McCarthy) loading...

Arrest of a friend

Chante L. Odom, 30, of Philadelphia, was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of hollow-point rounds following Tuesday morning’s shooting.

Bologini said there were two adults and two other children present in the house at the time of the shooting.

Odom is not licensed to carry a gun in New Jersey. Licenses to carry issued in another state are not valid in New Jersey.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Examples why 440/287 can be both potentially dangerous, and unnecessarily confusing As if the traffic on NJ-440 & I-287 isn't bad enough.