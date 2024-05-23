Should You Help Turtles Cross The Road In New York?

Today is World Turtle Day! There's a good chance you might see one of these guys in the road this spring. What should you do if you see one?

Why do you see so many of them in the road this time of year in the first place?

This is the time of year that turtles are on the lookout for breeding areas. They don't lay eggs in the water so if they live in a creek or pond, they have to leave that area to reproduce. So they could be heading from a pond or lake to a drier area to lay their eggs.

"Give Turtles A Brake!"

Thousands of turtles are hit and killed as they migrate to find breeding areas around this time of year in New York. The DEC is asking you to keep an eye out for them. If you see them, get prepared to hit your brakes.

Should I help it get where it's going?

If you see a turtle in the road, you can gently help it get to the other side but always make sure you take it in the direction that it's already headed. A big mistake many people make is that they try to "guide it toward water." It might be coming from that water and it will end up having to cross the road again anyway.

Also, never take a turtle that you find on the road home to keep as a pet. They're wild animals. They should stay in the wild.

If you see one that could be in danger, you can help it...enjoy watching it for a while, but then let it continue on its way.

Also...if it's a snapping turtle, they can really cause some damage to you. BE VERY CAREFUL WITH THEM. Stay away from the front of them.

Here are some tips to help you safely move a turtle to the other side of the road:

A couple years ago we were sitting at the table at my wife's grandma's house when we saw a turtle crossing the road. When I got out there this is what I saw...

This mama was laying her eggs right next to the road. It doesn't seem to be the safest place to lay eggs...but what do I know?

