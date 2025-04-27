Folks in the Empire State are used to being looked at as a leader in the nation. Being one of the largest and most renowned states, with top-notch sports teams, exceptional cuisine, and impressive fashion, it's no surprise that people and places in New York are often admired.

However, there is one list that New York continues to find its way near the top of that no one really wants to be on, and it seems no matter how hard we try, we are not getting off this list anytime soon.

Several cities across New York have been leading the way with STI/STD infection rates, and it seems like the numbers are not getting better as we approach the mid-point of 2025.

Sexually Transmitted Infection Rates Still High In New York State

With rates now seeming like they are not dropping, officials across the state have been warning people to make sure they take appropriate sexual safety precautions to keep healthy.

New York State Department of Health

April is Sexually Transmitted Infection/Disease Awareness Month, and there are all sorts of tips being given by various departments of health and medical systems to find safe ways to reduce the chances of someone being infected with an STI/STD.

STIs are preventable, and prevention begins with awareness, open communication and regular testing. Educating ourselves and engaging in honest conversations with our partners and physicians are important steps toward protecting our health...

-Dr. Gale R. Burstein, Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Health

It's more important than ever to know who you're dealing with and to make sure you're asking the right questions before you get down and dirty. You can even make the discovery phase fun by engaging in some cool activities while asking questions.