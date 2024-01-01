Top 10 Best High Schools In New York

Top 10 Best High Schools In New York

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Does your teenager attend one of the best high schools in New York? U.S. News recently released its list of the best high schools across the country.

Getty Images
U.S. News used data from sources such as the U.S. Department of Education, the College Board, and International Baccalaureate. Its methodology included using weighted indicators like college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment performance and graduation rate.

The U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Use our search tool to explore these schools and find the right ones for you.

 

These Are The Top 10 High Schools In New York State

10. Eleanor Roosevelt High School
New York, NY - New York City Public Schools
#97 in National Rankings

Google Maps
9. Brooklyn Latin School
Brooklyn, NY - New York City Public Schools
#92 in National Rankings

Google Maps
8. Brooklyn Technical High School
Brooklyn, NY - New York City Public Schools
#56 in National Rankings

Google Maps
7. High School of American Studies at Lehman College
Bronx, NY - New York City Public Schools
#55 in National Rankings

Google Maps
6. Bronx High School of Science
Bronx, NY - New York City Public Schools
#52 in National Rankings

Google Maps
5. Staten Island Technical High School
Staten Island, NY - New York City Public Schools
#49 in National Rankings

Google Maps
4. Stuyvesant High School
New York, NY - New York City Public Schools
#34 in National Rankings

Google Maps
3. Queens High School for the Sciences at York College
Jamaica, NY - New York City Public Schools
#29 in National Rankings

Google Maps
2. Townsend Harris High School
Flushing, NY - New York City Public Schools
#24 in National Rankings

Google Maps
1. High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY
New York, NY - New York City Public Schools
#22 in National Rankings

Google Maps
