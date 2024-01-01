Top 10 Best High Schools In New York

Does your teenager attend one of the best high schools in New York? U.S. News recently released its list of the best high schools across the country.

High School Celebrates First Post-Katrina Graduation Getty Images loading...

U.S. News used data from sources such as the U.S. Department of Education, the College Board, and International Baccalaureate. Its methodology included using weighted indicators like college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment performance and graduation rate.

The U.S. News rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Use our search tool to explore these schools and find the right ones for you.

These Are The Top 10 High Schools In New York State

10. Eleanor Roosevelt High School

New York, NY - New York City Public Schools

#97 in National Rankings

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

9. Brooklyn Latin School

Brooklyn, NY - New York City Public Schools

#92 in National Rankings

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

8. Brooklyn Technical High School

Brooklyn, NY - New York City Public Schools

#56 in National Rankings

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

7. High School of American Studies at Lehman College

Bronx, NY - New York City Public Schools

#55 in National Rankings

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

6. Bronx High School of Science

Bronx, NY - New York City Public Schools

#52 in National Rankings

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. Staten Island Technical High School

Staten Island, NY - New York City Public Schools

#49 in National Rankings

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. Stuyvesant High School

New York, NY - New York City Public Schools

#34 in National Rankings

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Queens High School for the Sciences at York College

Jamaica, NY - New York City Public Schools

#29 in National Rankings

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. Townsend Harris High School

Flushing, NY - New York City Public Schools

#24 in National Rankings

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1. High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY

New York, NY - New York City Public Schools

#22 in National Rankings

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app