Housing has been in the news a lot lately in the Empire State. From the migrant crisis that's hitting New York City and where those folks should be housed to many areas of the state seeing record increases in home prices and rent levels, safe and affordable housing in New York is a hot topic.

One of the things that continues to be in the news is what seems to be the epidemic of squatters taking over empty houses all over the state. This phenomenon isn't isolated or limited to just the urban areas of the state; communities all over New York are dealing with people taking over properties they may not have a legal right to.

The question about whether squatters in fact have more rights than homeowners has been asked many times over the years, but things seem to be finally boiling over as more homes are being possessed by folks who may be wrongly there.

It was just a few months ago when a Queens, New York, homeowner was arrested after she tried to remove people who, in her opinion, illegally took over her parent's home which was empty after her parents passed away.

Now another New York City homeowner is struggling to remove squatters from their $2 million home in Douglaston, New York.

According to Business Insider, Joseph and Susana Landa spent $2 million to buy a home in New York City for their family, which includes a son who has Down Syndrome. It wasn't until they closed on the property when the found out that someone had moved into the property and had been living rent free since the previous owner passed away.

New York City has some of the most renter-friendly laws in the nation. Anyone who resides in a property for more than 30 days is given tenant rights, even if they aren't legally there. The Landas' are now required to take the squatter to court for eviction.

Given the rise in squatting all over the state, members of the New York State Legislature are looking to make changes to state renter laws that may make easier for property owners to reclaim their properties from squatters.