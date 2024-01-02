This Small Town Named The Safest In New York

As we head into 2024, safety is a big concern for many people. It seems like crime is out of control, not just in New York, but all over America. Every day horrific crimes are happening and it seems like it's difficult for people to protect themselves.
MoneyGeek conducted a study to find the safest small towns in each state.
MoneyGeek analyzed crime statistics by quantifying the cost of crime and ranking 1,010 small cities and towns nationwide and in every state. Data on violent crimes such as murder, rape and aggravated assault are included, as well as property crimes such as burglaries and car theft.
The safest small town in America is New York-affiliated. It's located in New Jersey but is considered a suburb of New York City.
Monroe Township, which is located in New Jersey’s Middlesex County, is the safest small town in the United States.
MoneyGeek's study found that small cities and towns have 48% lower crime costs than bigger cities. The average crime cost in small cities and towns was $1,155 per capita (2022). Most of the crime in small cities and towns are property crimes at 86.1 percent, with violent crimes at 13.9 percent
The Safest Small Town In New York State Is...
Yorktown Town, New York
Crime Cost per Capita: $85
Yorktown is located in Westchester County and is a suburb of New York City. The population was 36,569 according to the 2020 U.S. Census.