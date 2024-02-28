Ontario’s Biggest Illegal Gun Bust Linked To Western New York

Living on an International border with at least three separate ways to go between countries often means there's no shortage of activity and excitement in Western New York and Southern Ontario.

Aside from the great cross-border traffic that happens for sports and fun, there are also great beaches and family fun on both sides of the border. However, it's not all fun and games, as all sorts of illegal activity can also be traced to the border.

From stolen cars and counterfeit materials to human trafficking and illegal drugs, if it's not legal, then it's likely to come across one of the areas' international bridges, such as the Peace Bridge, Rainbow Bridge, Whirlpool Bridge, or the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

However, after a long-term joint investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police and the US Department of Homeland Security, it seems that hundreds of illegal weapons have been seized on their way to Canada.

The Largest Gun Bust In Ontario History Has Buffalo Connections

Project Saxom was a joint investigative effort between the Ontario Provincial Police and US Homeland Security Investigation's (HSI) Buffalo field office to seize nearly 300 illegal guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition that were flowing into Canada through Buffalo.

The criminal network sought to establish a firearm smuggling pipeline from the United States specifically Florida, into Ontario, Canada, utilizing international ports of entry in the Buffalo Niagara region...

Matthew Scarpino, Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations

According to CP24, 17 Canadian nationals have been arrested in connection with the smuggling, including six people who have already been banned from owning guns in Canada.

The gun bust found several illegal AK-47 and AR-15 style weapons, along with dozens of illegal handguns and some drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and various opioid pills.

This bust puts a dent into a major international criminal enterprise that has operated in Ontario. Officials believe this will make a significant difference in illegal activities all over the Province.

