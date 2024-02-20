Police Department Debuts It’s Own Dance Team In New York

Undoubtedly, the average police officer has a pretty tricky job to do day in and day out. It's tough work to have to patrol and protect your community.

Over the years, policing has gotten a bad rap from different areas of our society. To help combat that, police departments nationwide have done more community-oriented things to help improve police/community relations.

According to the US Department of Justice, Community Oriented Policing is the concept or philosophy that promotes organizational strategies that support the systematic use of partnerships and problem-solving techniques to proactively address the immediate conditions that give rise to public safety issues such as crime, social disorder, and fear of crime.

You see departments doing things they normally wouldn't do to help change the narrative. For example, in Buffalo, we see the Buffalo Police Department hosting neighborhood BBQs and participating in unity walks and other community activities.

Read More: Buffalo Cops Takes Kids Shopping

However, one police department in the Empire State has taken things to a new level.

NYPD Has It's Very Own Dance Team

It seems that some members of America's largest police department are taking their passion for serving the community, dancing, and hitting the streets.

Initially established in June 2022, the New York Police Department Dance Team is comprised of active duty officers and civilian employees of the NYPD. They are an official and legitimate dance team that has performed all over New York City over the past two years.

The dance team has recently gone viral after they have been making their way to the different TV morning shows around New York City.

On Thursday, February 15, 2024, the NYPD Dance Team appeared on WPIX-TVs Morning News, where they discussed their beginnings and the member's passion for dance.

It goes without saying that New Yorkers have opinions about what the NYPD is doing.

According to WABC-TV, the NYPD Dance Team is looking to compete against other departments. I wonder if we can get the BPD to form a squad.

America's Best Looking Police Cruisers Here are some of the finest State police cruisers in the Country but only 1 can be named the "Best Looking Cruiser in the Nation". Not every state submitted for this contest but New York did. Cast your vote for our State Troopers HERE Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi