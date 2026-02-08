Since President Trump gave the Department of Homeland Security a huge budget increase to allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to vastly step up their operations in the interior of the nation, there has been a slew of backlash and protests over how ICE has been going about removing those whom they deem ineligible to be in the country. The One Big Beautiful Bill increased ICE's budget by nearly 300%, meaning the United States spends more on border security and undocumented removal than the nations of Denmark, Romania, Belgium, Greece, Morocco, Turkey, Spain, Algeria, Brazil, and dozens of other nations spend on their entire national defense.

While the increase in itself isn't necessarily an issue, what has been raising eyebrows all over the nation is how ICE says it has been treating citizens and other legal residents.

Based on the opinion of some people in the nation, things are so bad that at least a few members of Congress believe that the law needs to change to rein in what they consider to be rogue federal law enforcement officials.

New Proposed ICE OUT Law Would Declare Officers Aren't Invincible

With at least 8 people killed by federal immigration officers so far this year, two of whom were citizens that was caught on camera, there has been a tremendous uproar from people all over the United States. That outcry has reached places all over the Empire State, and there is at least one member of Congress who wants to do something about it.

On Friday, January 30, 2026, New York Congressman Dan Goldman introduced the ICE OUT (Oversight of Unchecked Tactics) Act, which, if passed, would take away federal law enforcement officers' qualified immunity if they engage in excessive force.

An out-of-control, untrained, secret ICE paramilitary is beating and killing Americans all around the country without any accountability from this administration... To ensure there is some accountability, we must end the current qualified immunity standard for ICE and CBP agents. ICE agents must be held accountable when they illegally use excessive force and victims must be able to get justice. I will keep pushing Congress to do everything in its power to rein in this authoritarian immigration dragnet.

-Dan Goldman, US Representative for New York's 10th Congressional District

Proponents of this law hope that it will help rein in what many feel is unlawful behavior from various federal agents.

House Resolution H.R.7284 is currently being debated in the House Judiciary Committee.

