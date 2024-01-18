27 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 27 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses.
Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
1. Socha, Mary Jane
Booking Date/Time: 01/18/2024 04:34:50
GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE: PROPERTY VALUE EXCEEDS $3000
Bail Amount: None Listed
2. Houck, Zackary Scott
Booking Date/Time: 01/17/2024 15:45:44
STRANGULATION 2ND-OBSTRUCT BREATH/BLOOD CIRC-CAUSE PHYS INJ
Bail Amount: $5,000.00
3. Harrington, Eric William
Booking Date/Time: 01/17/2024 15:22:11
OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST OFFENSE
Bail Amount: None Listed
4. Hotaling, Shawn Douglas
Booking Date/Time: 01/17/2024 12:03:37
CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST:VIOL ORDER PROTECTION- FOLLOW PERSON
Bail Amount: $5,000.00
5. Currie, Joseph Jake
Booking Date/Time: 01/17/2024 11:09:58
STRANGULATION 2ND-OBSTRUCT BREATH/BLOOD CIRC-CAUSE PHYS INJ
Bail Amount: $15,000.00
6. Spaich, Thomas James
Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 19:28:27
OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST OFFENSE
Bail Amount: None Listed
7. Bradley, Lance Curtis
Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 17:11:37
STRANGULATION 2ND-OBSTRUCT BREATH/BLOOD CIRC-CAUSE PHYS INJ
Bail Amount: $15,000.00
8. Herring, Kim David
Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 17:05:34
ASLT 2ND DEG: W/INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY W/WEAPON
Bail Amount: $15,000.00
9. Robinson, Jarreau
Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 16:11:34
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed
10. Smith, Jakwan Dajon
Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 15:08:38
CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS
Bail Amount: None Listed
11. Thrush, Brian Anthony
Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 14:17:01
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: $500.00
Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 14:17:01
AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE- 3RD
Bail Amount: None Listed
Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 14:17:01
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed
Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 14:17:01
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed
12. James, Eric Harold
Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 13:05:22
REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS
Bail Amount: None Listed
13. Laspada, Marc John
Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 11:25:26
ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY
Bail Amount: None Listed
14. McNeil, Basharah Camron
Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 09:56:43
Statute Code: PL 155.30 08 EF4
Statute Description: GRAND LARCENY AUTO OVER $100
Bail Amount: None Listed
15. Webb, Tyrone
Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 05:47:41
REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS
Bail Amount: None Listed
16. Hawkins, Brandy Nichole
Booking Date/Time: 01/15/2024 00:36:13
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: $250.00
17. Holland, Nicholas Anthony
Booking Date/Time: 01/14/2024 08:53:59
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3RD
Bail Amount: $500.00
Booking Date/Time: 01/14/2024 08:53:59
OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN 2ND
Bail Amount: None Listed
Booking Date/Time: 01/14/2024 08:53:59
ASSAULT 2ND- WITH INTENT CAUSE SERIOUS PHYSICAL INJURY
Bail Amount: None Listed
18. Muldoon, Keith Edward
Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2024 11:07:01
CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST:VIOL ORDER PROTECT-PHYSICAL CONTACT
Bail Amount: $25,000.00
Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2024 11:07:01
DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2
Bail Amount: None Listed
Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2024 11:07:01
CPSP 4 VEHICLE XCEPT MTRCYCLE
Bail Amount: None Listed
Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2024 11:07:01
GRAND LARCENY 4 CREDIT CARD
Bail Amount: None Listed
Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2024 11:07:01
BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME
Bail Amount: None Listed
19. Foster, Keith Albert
Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2024 10:56:57
CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS
Bail Amount: $150,000.00
Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2024 10:56:57
MENACING 2ND
Bail Amount: None Listed
20. Longfield, Tabitha Lee
Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 22:09:46
PETIT LARCENY
Bail Amount: $2,500.00
Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 22:09:46
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed
21. Sootheran, Timothy Michael
Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 17:15:44
CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS
Bail Amount: $75,000.00
22. Monsanto-Germosen, Luis Eduardo
Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 16:24:29
United States Marshal Remand
Bail Amount: None Listed
23. Peterson, Ronald Eugene
Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 10:40:29
CRIM SALE CONTRL SUBST
Bail Amount: None Listed
24. Parmer, Henry J
Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 10:20:03
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD:DAMAGE ANOTHER'S PROPERTY-AMOUNT> $250
Bail Amount: $1,000.00
Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 10:20:03
DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2
Bail Amount: None Listed
Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 10:20:03
CRIM IMPERS ANOTHR PERS W/INT
Bail Amount: None Listed
Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 10:20:03
MENACING 2ND
Bail Amount: None Listed
25. Reece, Brendan Michael
Booking Date/Time: 01/11/2024 18:35:42
GRAND LARCENY 4TH DEGREE: FIREARMS/RIFLES/SHOTGUNS
Bail Amount: $7,500.00
26. Bennett, Travis Jason
Booking Date/Time: 01/11/2024 18:20:53
CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL
Bail Amount: $7,500.00
27. McCullough, Nelson Lee
Booking Date/Time: 01/11/2024 18:06:42
Statute Code: PL 190.25 AM2
Statute Description: CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION-2ND
Bail Amount: $10,000.00