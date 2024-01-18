27 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

These 27 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses.

Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

1. Socha, Mary Jane

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/18/2024 04:34:50

GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE: PROPERTY VALUE EXCEEDS $3000

Bail Amount: None Listed

2. Houck, Zackary Scott

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/17/2024 15:45:44

STRANGULATION 2ND-OBSTRUCT BREATH/BLOOD CIRC-CAUSE PHYS INJ

Bail Amount: $5,000.00

3. Harrington, Eric William

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/17/2024 15:22:11

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST OFFENSE

Bail Amount: None Listed

4. Hotaling, Shawn Douglas

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/17/2024 12:03:37

CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST:VIOL ORDER PROTECTION- FOLLOW PERSON

Bail Amount: $5,000.00

5. Currie, Joseph Jake

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/17/2024 11:09:58

STRANGULATION 2ND-OBSTRUCT BREATH/BLOOD CIRC-CAUSE PHYS INJ

Bail Amount: $15,000.00

6. Spaich, Thomas James

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 19:28:27

OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST OFFENSE

Bail Amount: None Listed

7. Bradley, Lance Curtis

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 17:11:37

STRANGULATION 2ND-OBSTRUCT BREATH/BLOOD CIRC-CAUSE PHYS INJ

Bail Amount: $15,000.00

8. Herring, Kim David

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 17:05:34

ASLT 2ND DEG: W/INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY W/WEAPON

Bail Amount: $15,000.00

9. Robinson, Jarreau

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 16:11:34

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

10. Smith, Jakwan Dajon

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 15:08:38

CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

Bail Amount: None Listed

11. Thrush, Brian Anthony

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 14:17:01

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: $500.00

Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 14:17:01

AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE- 3RD

Bail Amount: None Listed

Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 14:17:01

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 14:17:01

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

12. James, Eric Harold

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 13:05:22

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

13. Laspada, Marc John

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 11:25:26

ASSAULT 3RD DEGREE: WITH INTENT TO CAUSE PHYSICAL INJURY

Bail Amount: None Listed

14. McNeil, Basharah Camron

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 09:56:43

Statute Code: PL 155.30 08 EF4

Statute Description: GRAND LARCENY AUTO OVER $100

Bail Amount: None Listed

15. Webb, Tyrone

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/16/2024 05:47:41

REVOKE PRESUMPTIVE RELEASE, PAROLE, COND RELEASE, PRS STATUS

Bail Amount: None Listed

16. Hawkins, Brandy Nichole

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/15/2024 00:36:13

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: $250.00

17. Holland, Nicholas Anthony

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/14/2024 08:53:59

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - 3RD

Bail Amount: $500.00

Booking Date/Time: 01/14/2024 08:53:59

OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN 2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

Booking Date/Time: 01/14/2024 08:53:59

ASSAULT 2ND- WITH INTENT CAUSE SERIOUS PHYSICAL INJURY

Bail Amount: None Listed

18. Muldoon, Keith Edward

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2024 11:07:01

CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST:VIOL ORDER PROTECT-PHYSICAL CONTACT

Bail Amount: $25,000.00

Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2024 11:07:01

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2

Bail Amount: None Listed

Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2024 11:07:01

CPSP 4 VEHICLE XCEPT MTRCYCLE

Bail Amount: None Listed

Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2024 11:07:01

GRAND LARCENY 4 CREDIT CARD

Bail Amount: None Listed

Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2024 11:07:01

BURGLARY-3RD DEG:ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

Bail Amount: None Listed

19. Foster, Keith Albert

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2024 10:56:57

CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

Bail Amount: $150,000.00

Booking Date/Time: 01/13/2024 10:56:57

MENACING 2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

20. Longfield, Tabitha Lee

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 22:09:46

PETIT LARCENY

Bail Amount: $2,500.00

Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 22:09:46

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

21. Sootheran, Timothy Michael

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 17:15:44

CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

Bail Amount: $75,000.00

22. Monsanto-Germosen, Luis Eduardo

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 16:24:29

United States Marshal Remand

Bail Amount: None Listed

23. Peterson, Ronald Eugene

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 10:40:29

CRIM SALE CONTRL SUBST

Bail Amount: None Listed

24. Parmer, Henry J

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 10:20:03

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD:DAMAGE ANOTHER'S PROPERTY-AMOUNT> $250

Bail Amount: $1,000.00

Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 10:20:03

DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2

Bail Amount: None Listed

Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 10:20:03

CRIM IMPERS ANOTHR PERS W/INT

Bail Amount: None Listed

Booking Date/Time: 01/12/2024 10:20:03

MENACING 2ND

Bail Amount: None Listed

25. Reece, Brendan Michael

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/11/2024 18:35:42

GRAND LARCENY 4TH DEGREE: FIREARMS/RIFLES/SHOTGUNS

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

26. Bennett, Travis Jason

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/11/2024 18:20:53

CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

Bail Amount: $7,500.00

27. McCullough, Nelson Lee

Niagara County Sheriff's Department Niagara County Sheriff's Department loading...

Booking Date/Time: 01/11/2024 18:06:42

Statute Code: PL 190.25 AM2

Statute Description: CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION-2ND

Bail Amount: $10,000.00

Get our free mobile app