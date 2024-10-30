7 New York Prisons Had The Most Weapons Confiscated
Violence in prisons is a reality. Even minimum security prisons and jails have their share of violent incidents. Even though inmates are not permitted to have weapons, they manage to get their hands on them one way or another. Sometimes they are smuggled in by visitors, sometimes they are stolen, and sometimes they are handmade by prisoners. Regardless of where they originate, weapons in prisons can cause serious harm or death.
These Are The Top 7 Weapons Seized From Inmates In New York State Prisons
When it comes to weapons found on prisoners across all facilities in 2023 (the most recent data provided by the DOCCS), there was no shortage, especially when it comes to cutting weapons.
7. Manufactured Knife - 79 Confiscated in 2023
6. Scalpel/Exacto Blade - 175 Confiscated in 2023
5. Ice Pick - 440 Confiscated in 2023
4. Razor Blade - 449 Confiscated in 2023
3. Toothbrush - 461 Confiscated in 2023
1. Shank - 525 Confiscated in 2023
1. Cutting Instrument - 593 Confiscated in 2023
Top 7 Prisons In New York with the Most Weapons Confiscated:
(Tie) 7. Marcy Correctional Facility
Marcy Correctional Facility is located in Oneida County. It houses male inmates.
156 Weapons Confiscated
(Tie) 6. Elmira Correctional Facility
Elmira Correctional Facility is located in Chemung County. It is a male-only facility.
156 Weapons Confiscated
5. Attica Correctional Facility
Located in Wyoming County, Attica houses male prisoners.
165 Weapons Confiscated
4. Green Haven Correctional Facility
Green Haven Correctional Facility is a facility for males only, located in Dutchess County.
173 Weapons Confiscated
3. Clinton Correctional Facility
Clinton Correctional Facility is located in Clinton County and has a male-only population.
179 Weapons Confiscated
2. Auburn Correctional Facility
Auburn is located in Cayuga County. It is a male-only facility.
200 Weapons Confiscated
1. Great Meadow Correctional Facility
Located in Washington County, Great Meadow Correctional Facility is a men's facility.
210 Weapons Confiscated
